RAE in English

On Wednesday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV departed from Argentina for Peru, the third and final leg of his Apostolic Journey to Latin America.

The papal plane departed from Buenos Aires International Airport at 2:38 PM local time and is expected to land in Lima, Peru, at around 5:30 PM local time.

Ahead of his departure, the Pope the XIV met briefly with volunteers who helped organize his four-day visit, thanking them for their efforts.

"We have come to the end of these beautiful, wonderful days, celebrating life, celebrating faith, recognizing the great value of human life and the great gift the Lord has given us, which is faith," he said.

"In the presence of Christ Jesus, who gave His life for us, and of His Mother Mary, Our Lady of Lujan, with whom we have celebrated the Eucharist."

"Jesus came to give His life," said the Pope. "You, as volunteers, have given your lives to help all the people of Argentina during these days, and to help me as well"

Perú

The Pope's visit to Peru, under the motto "Let us open our hearts," will be a sort of homecoming, following his decades of service in the country as a missionary and Bishop.

The Holy Father will remain in the country until 17 November, visiting Lima, Chiclayo, Cuzco, and Pucallpa.

On Thursday, his first full day in the country, Pope Leo will first meet with the country's Bishops, pray with the local Church, and have a meeting on the challenges and hopes for the future of the Peruvian people. In the evening, he will lead a prayer vigil with young people and university students at the Monumental Stadium before having supper with the Peruvian Bishops.